Mike Budenholzer on Joining Bucks as HC: 'Nothing Has Felt More Right'

David Goldman/Associated Press

Newly named Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer showed his enthusiasm for his new job Monday at his introductory press conference Monday, via NBA TV:

The Bucks announced Budenholzer as the head coach May 17 after he spent the previous five years with the Atlanta Hawks. He parted ways with his former team at the end of April.

Before accepting the Bucks job, however, there were plenty of other opportunities for the 48-year-old.

Budenholzer was a candidate for the Phoenix Suns opening before withdrawing his name from consideration. He also met with the New York Knicks and was a candidate for the Toronto Raptors job, although he never received an offer, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

He ended up in Milwaukee and appears to be happy with that decision so far.

"I think i'm in the best place in the league and I couldn't be more excited," Budenholzer said Monday, per the team's Twitter account.

Milwaukee returns a lot of talent going into next season, beginning with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe. Head coaches Jason Kidd and Joe Prunty combined to help the team to a 44-38 record this past season, enough to reach the playoffs for the second straight year.

Unfortunately, the Bucks haven't won a playoff series since 2001 with eight straight appearances ending in a first-round exit.

Budenholzer clearly believes he is the person who can turn things around and he appears ready to get started.