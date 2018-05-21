Simms & Lefkoe: Julio Wants a New Deal, Manziel Heads to Canada, Odell at OTAs!May 21, 2018
Bleacher Report
It's the Tuesday edition of The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast!
Julio Jones wants a new deal, Johnny Manziel is headed to Canada, and Odell Beckham is back in at Giants OTAs.
Warning: contains NSFW language.
