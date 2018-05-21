Simms & Lefkoe: Julio Wants a New Deal, Manziel Heads to Canada, Odell at OTAs!

Bleacher Report

It's the Tuesday edition of The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast!

Julio Jones wants a new deal, Johnny Manziel is headed to Canada, and Odell Beckham is back in at Giants OTAs.

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram to tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.