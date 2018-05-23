Which NFL Team Is Best at Every Position Group?

0 of 9

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

No NFL roster is stacked at every position, but most teams are rich in at least one spot. Here, we're looking at all 32 depth charts to determine which teams have the best stable for each position.

We're looking for the best starters first here, with a focus on recency (2017 production takes precedence over two or three years ago). We're also taking note of trends to not get fooled by seasons that were likely aberrations. Then we're taking backups into consideration.

The 2018 draft class will be considered for depth more than anything. We can't yet say a first-year ball-carrier would vault a running back stable to the top spot before he plays a single down.

Finally, long-term injuries play a factor, specifically for starters. Oftentimes, recovery timetables are uncertain, which leaves roster gaps for indefinite periods. League suspensions bare less of an effect because we know when the ban starts and ends.