Raptors Rumors: Jerry Stackhouse Interviewed, Is HC of Team's G League Affiliate

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors are continuing to look at internal candidates to fill their head coaching vacancy.

On Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the team interviewed Jerry Stackhouse last week. The former NBA player is currently the head coach of the Raptors 905, which is Toronto's G League affiliate.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported last week that the team also interviewed Raptors assistants Rex Kalamian and Nick Nurse for the job after firing previous head coach Dwane Casey.

Mike Budenholzer was reportedly a top candidate for Toronto as well, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, but the Milwaukee Bucks have since hired him as their new head coach.

Stackhouse has been a hot name in coaching searches this offseason, as he has already interviewed with the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic and New York Knicks, according to Charania. The 43-year-old spent 18 years in the NBA from 1995-2013, playing for eight different organizations while earning two All-Star selections.

In addition to his playing experience, he has earned an impressive reputation as a coach in recent years.

After spending the 2015-16 season as an assistant coach for the Raptors, he has been the head coach of the Raptors 905 for the last two years. In that time, he has reached the G League finals twice and won one championship. He also earned the league's Coach of the Year award in 2016-17.

"You've seen his impact with the style of his team—he has very good communications skills with his players, definitely has a presence about him," former NBA coach Avery Johnson said of Stackhouse, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. "The X's and O's, that's easy for him. He understands the game. His team is prepared, good spacing and he's a more balanced coach. Don't want to box him as a defensive or offensive coach."

The Raptors rotation also features several players who have spent significant time with the Raptors 905, including Fred VanVleet, Delon Wright and Pascal Siakam.

His success on the court and his comfort within the organization could make him a top candidate to take over in Toronto.