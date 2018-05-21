Real Madrid Transfer News: Neymar's Mom Favors PSG Exit in Latest Rumours

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Neymar's mother is reportedly in favour of her son leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer to move to Real Madrid.

According to Spanish newspaper ABC (via Ivan Cordovilla of AS), she has not been impressed with the way Neymar has been treated by PSG and their fans despite his huge contribution after joining for £200 million from Barcelona last summer.

Neymar's mother reportedly said: "My son left a club like Barcelona to make a risky bet in his career when he signed for a team like Paris Saint-Germain, which is fighting to be among the greats of Europe, so I do not understand why the fans whistled at him. ... He came here to make the PSG bigger, and he encounters this. It's not pleasant."

Additionally, she is reported to have recalled that Real's players treated the Brazilian star "as if he were one of the team" when he played against Los Blancos for Barcelona in a pre-season friendly in July.

Neymar, 26, has enjoyed a largely successful debut season at the Parc des Princes.

PSG disappointed in the UEFA Champions League, going out at the last-16 stage for the second campaign running, but they did win a domestic treble.

Before picking up a foot injury in February, Neymar returned 19 goals and 13 assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances, and he was named Player of the Season in the French top flight:

There have been reports that he is already thinking about leaving the club, but Spanish football writer Guillem Balague revealed he has been convinced to stay by incoming PSG manager Thomas Tuchel:

Certainly the change could well be key to Neymar's future at the club, as he will want assurances about his role and the ambitions PSG have.