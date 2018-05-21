Yuli Gurriel to Pay for Houston Family to Travel to Cuba After Plane Crash

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel announced Monday he would pay the travel expenses for the relatives of a Houston couple who died in a plane crash near the Havana airport:

The charter plane, rented from Damojh airlines, crashed on Friday, killing 110 people in the process. Only three women survived.

The incident is being investigated by both Mexican and Cuban authorities, according to the BBC. Per that report, "The head of Guyana's civil aviation body, Cpt Egbert Field, told the Associated Press news agency the same plane—which was nearly 40 years old—had been barred from using Guyanese airspace last year after authorities found its crew were overloading luggage on flights in Cuba."