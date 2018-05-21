NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers 'Open' to Moving Up, Could Target Michael Porter Jr.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers, who hold the Nos. 12 and 13 overall picks in June's NBA draft, are open to moving up and reportedly have interest in Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr., according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer talked about Porter on The Bill Simmons Podcast in March 2017, via O'Connor:

"About my only real contribution [to the draft] is to say, 'Hey, I saw some high school kid in Seattle and he looked really good.' And it turns out it's probably a kid who will be the No. 1 or No. 2 pick. [Porter] plays in the same league as my son, so I have watched him play a few times. ... And they say, 'Thank you very much for your scouting. Go back to that mathy stuff.'"

As O'Connor noted, it may be tricky for the Clippers to land Porter. The talented forward is unlikely to slip out of the top 10 and could even be a top-five selection, while teams with top-eight picks might be unlikely to move out of those prime positions and risk missing out on potential stars.

There are more questions than answers when it comes to Porter, who missed all but three games in his freshman season because of back surgery. Porter was one of the top recruits in the country and considered a potential top pick in this year's draft before the injury.

Upon his return, Porter was justifiably rusty and lacked the explosiveness he regularly displayed in high school, though he still averaged 14 points and nine rebounds in two postseason games. Missouri went 0-2 in those contests, bowing out in the second round of the SEC tournament and the first round of the NCAA tourney.

Los Angeles is facing a potentially fascinating offseason. Head coach Doc Rivers is entering the final year of his contract, though it appears likely he'll sign an extension. Center DeAndre Jordan has a player option for $24.1 million for next season and would become an unrestricted free agent if he opts out.

Austin Rivers ($12.7 million) and Milos Teodosic ($6.3 million) also have player options, while Avery Bradley will be an unrestricted free agent and Montrezl Harrell will be restricted. Tyrone Wallace could also become a restricted free agent.

The Clippers could find themselves looking to retool in the draft, but if they are unable to sign key free agents, L.A. could also end up in a full rebuild. The Nos. 12 and 13 picks will give the team two chances to land an impact player, though if the Clippers can package them in an effort to land a player like Porter, it wouldn't be surprising if the they made such a deal.