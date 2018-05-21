Derrius Guice, Bradley Chubb Express Support for Johnny Manziel After CFL Deal

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

Washignton Redskin's second-round pick Derrius Guice, walks back to the locker room at the conclusion of the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Washington rookie running back Derrius Guice and Denver Broncos rookie defensive end Bradley Chubb told TMZ Sports they were supporting Johnny Manziel as he attempts to revitalize his NFL career by playing in the Canadian Football League.

"Everybody goes through things in life, this is just one of those things he had to overcome and he's done a great job overcoming it," Guice said. 

"He's a great player, great dude," Chubb added. "I hope he does well."

Manziel signed a two-year contract with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats over the weekend.

Related

    Report: Patricia, Lions Won't Be Disciplined for Sexual Assault Allegations

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Patricia, Lions Won't Be Disciplined for Sexual Assault Allegations

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Teams Viewed Kap as Starter Amid Collusion Case

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Teams Viewed Kap as Starter Amid Collusion Case

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: OBJ, Giants Not Closer to Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: OBJ, Giants Not Closer to Deal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Goodell Calls for Legislation on Sports Gambling

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Goodell Calls for Legislation on Sports Gambling

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report