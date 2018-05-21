Derrius Guice, Bradley Chubb Express Support for Johnny Manziel After CFL Deal

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Washington rookie running back Derrius Guice and Denver Broncos rookie defensive end Bradley Chubb told TMZ Sports they were supporting Johnny Manziel as he attempts to revitalize his NFL career by playing in the Canadian Football League.

"Everybody goes through things in life, this is just one of those things he had to overcome and he's done a great job overcoming it," Guice said.

"He's a great player, great dude," Chubb added. "I hope he does well."

Manziel signed a two-year contract with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats over the weekend.