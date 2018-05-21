Eden Hazard Targeting League Title with Chelsea Next Year amid Transfer Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has hinted he will remain at Stamford Bridge into next season despite ongoing rumours linking him with a move elsewhere.

Per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, the Belgian forward was asked whether the current Chelsea squad can compete for the Premier League title next season, and his answer suggested he is already thinking about his future in west London:

"Yes. We have a lot of top players, players who are used to winning trophies. We will be ready next season. I think all of the players and the club want one thing and that’s to win the title. Of course we will see if we can bring in some new players. But we will be focused on winning the title, that’s it.

"If [Manchester] City keep playing like this, it is going to be hard, but you never know in football. It is always hard to win the League one season and then win it again the next year. Can winning the FA Cup in the last game be taken into the start of next season? Yes, of course."

Hazard added that a lack of UEFA Champions League football could help Chelsea in their bid to win back the title, as it did in 2016-17.

The 27-year-old proved his ongoing importance at Chelsea as he scored the only goal in a man-of-the-match performance in a 1-0 defeat of Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The triumph added gloss to a disappointing 2017-18 campaign for Antonio Conte's Chelsea side that saw them finish fifth in the Premier League, 30 points behind champions City.

They have a lot of ground to make up next season, and it will be an even more difficult task if Hazard departs.

Per Johnson, he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Chelsea believe he can be convinced to stay with the offer of a new contract worth around £300,000 a week.