Report: Unnamed Teammate Thinks Cardinals Have 'Something Special' in Josh Rosen

Matt York/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals traded up to No. 10 in April's draft to select Josh Rosen. Suffice it to say, they're happy with their decision so far.

"I think we have something special in Rosen," a veteran player told reporter Mike Jurecki‏.



Rosen, who starred at UCLA, was the fourth quarterback off the board after Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen, respectively. His drop came in part because of concerns about his fit within an NFL locker room. Rosen is one of the more outspoken prospects in recent draft history, speaking publicly on polarizing topics such as race, religion and the NCAA's amateur system.

Rosen was also brash following the draft, telling reporters there were "nine mistakes" ahead of him. He did walk back on the comment a bit—albeit while making it clear he believes in himself:

"I thought I should've been picked at 1, 2 or 3. I dropped, and I was pissed. I was really, really angry. I wasn't really showing it. I was trying to keep calm, cool, composed. But I thought I was going to get picked, and I thought I was going to have to put on a face and try and fake happiness. But for some reason, right when I got that call, that's not what happened. I got really happy and really motivated."

Rosen has only been able to participate in voluntary offseason workouts so far, so not all his teammates have gotten a good look at what he brings to the table. But the ones who have seem happy.