How Memphis Depay's Sensational Form Could Lead to a Premier League Return

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

It's beginning to look like Memphis Depay may prove his Premier League doubters wrong.

Sent packing from Manchester United, he landed in Ligue 1 in a cut-price deal designed to rebuild his confidence and resurrect his form.

From a £31 million beacon of hope under Louis van Gaal to a hopeful £16 million punt from Lyon, last weekend he rounded off the French season by proving there is plenty of life left in this Dutchman.

A marvellous hat-trick against OGC Nice sent Lyon through to next season's Champions League and cemented his place as a club hero.

But now that he's back in business, you have to wonder whether it will lead to another big move.

Jose Mourinho admitted in January that United and Depay could one day be reunited, amid reports the Reds have a buyback option on him.

But would that really make sense for a player who looked so out-of-sorts during his short stay at Old Trafford?