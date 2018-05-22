NFL Backups Who Could Be Starters to Begin 2018 Season

0 of 10

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

NFL teams won't release initial depth charts for another 11 weeks or so, and even those won't carry much weight. But we can probably guess who'll fill the majority of starting spots come Week 1, and a lot of third-party depth charts either make educated guesses or give priority to those with seniority.

The 13 players listed here weren't regular starters last season (at least at the NFL level) and will probably have to work to change that this spring and summer. Only one—Bradley McDougald—started more than half of his team's games, and that was because of an injury to a starter. Six were still in college, while the other six have yet to poke completely through.

But clear paths do exist for all of them to jump from backup life to the depth-chart penthouse between now and the opening weekend of the 2018 NFL regular season. So keep tabs on this baker's dozen.