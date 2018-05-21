Dwyane Wade's 3 NBA MVPs in No Order: LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade looks on during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Heat won 113-103. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Miami Heat veteran guard Dwyane Wade tweeted that he agreed with voters for the NBA MVP finalists, saying Sunday that he had LeBron James, James Harden and Anthony Davis in no particular order as his top candidates.

It's hard to argue with any of those selections.

Harden averaged an impressive 30.4 points and 8.8 assists per game this season. James, at the age of 33, averaged 27.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per contest, playing in all 82 for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the regular season. And Anthony Davis continued to emerge as the best big man in the Association, posting 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and a league-leading 2.6 blocks per contest.

Harden is the front-runner in that group, as he led the Houston Rockets to a 65-17 record this campaign, best in the NBA. But there's no wrong answer in that group of transcendent players.    

The winner will be announced at the NBA Awards on June 25 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

