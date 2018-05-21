Stephen Curry's Mom Sonya Told Him to Wash His Mouth with Soap for Profanity Use

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the game against the Houston Rockets during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 20, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry caught fire in the third quarter of Sunday night's 126-85 blowout of the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, notching 18 points.

At one point following a layup, he turned to the crowd and yelled, "This is my f--king house!"

After the game, Curry told reporters that his mother, Sonya, wasn't pleased with his language.

"She already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back," he said. "She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It's a message I've heard before."

Curry, a follower of the Christian faith, said he agreed with his mother.

"She's right," he said. "I gotta do better. I can't talk like that."

Warriors fans will certainly forgive him if he continues putting together such otherworldly efforts in the playoffs. He finished with 35 points in a slump-busting performance to help guide the Warriors to a 2-1 series lead.

