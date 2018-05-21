Stephen Curry's Mom Sonya Told Him to Wash His Mouth with Soap for Profanity Use

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry caught fire in the third quarter of Sunday night's 126-85 blowout of the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, notching 18 points.

At one point following a layup, he turned to the crowd and yelled, "This is my f--king house!"

After the game, Curry told reporters that his mother, Sonya, wasn't pleased with his language.

"She already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back," he said. "She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It's a message I've heard before."

Curry, a follower of the Christian faith, said he agreed with his mother.

"She's right," he said. "I gotta do better. I can't talk like that."

Warriors fans will certainly forgive him if he continues putting together such otherworldly efforts in the playoffs. He finished with 35 points in a slump-busting performance to help guide the Warriors to a 2-1 series lead.