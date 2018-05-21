2018 NBA Draft Odds: Latest Lines for Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic at No. 1

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats center Deandre Ayton remains the betting favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Phoenix Suns, according to OddsShark.com, holding odds at -285 (bet $285 to win $100).

Real Madrid point guard Luka Doncic isn't far behind at +175 odds, while the field—including players like Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr. and Duke's Marvin Bagley III—sits at +850.

The Suns certainly have a fascinating choice at No. 1. They could always shop the pick, hoping to pick up a superstar or a collection of draft picks for their ongoing rebuild. But it's unlikely they'll pass on the chance to take the top player on their board, who they'll ostensibly be able to keep under team control for the next eight seasons.

In Ayton, the Suns could add a young, physically imposing center with a polished offensive game and the ability to dominate on the boards. His athleticism and his ability to potentially become a solid perimeter shooter could make him an ideal modern center on the offensive end.

The defensive end is where the questions begin, however. Ayton did not dominate as a rim-protector in college, and there are questions about whether he has the instincts on that end to ever be great defensively. In an NBA that has prioritized rim-protection as the most important skill for the center position, Ayton could be a liability in the long term.

Doncic, at just 19, has already been a Euroleague champion, Euroleague MVP and Euroleague Final Four MVP in his young career. Facing far superior competition than Ayton or any other college basketball player faced this season, Doncic was the headliner for Real Madrid, showing off an assortment of skills that should translate at the NBA level.

He's a talented facilitator who shows a craftiness beyond his years. He finishes well at the basket, creates space with a strong step-back jumper and has the size at 6'8" and 220 pounds to play 1-3 at the NBA level. Watch Doncic's tape and you'll see a player who looks like a savvy veteran, creating offense in a number of ways.

But like Ayton, there are questions about Doncic's defensive upside, and unlike Ayton, there are also questions about his athleticism, which threatens to temper his long-term upside. Still, Doncic is already so good—and will have plenty of time to work on his body and chisel his frame—it would be surprising if he drops far in the draft if he isn't the top pick overall.