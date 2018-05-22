Picking a 23-Man Squad of Players Not Selected for the World Cup

0 of 8

Over the past week or so, footballers all over the world have discovered whether or not they'll be representing their nation at this summer's 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Some cold, hard decisions have had to be made, and for every player jumping for joy because they'll be boarding the plane to Russia, there's another who is crestfallen that their chance has gone.

It's that latter group we've focused on here, perusing the 23-man squads and preliminary selections (up until Monday), picking out the best players who won't be heading to the World Cup, and making a 23-man squad out of them.

If a nation has yet to confirm their 23-man squad and continues to operate with a preliminary selection, we have not included any players from that larger group—even if the reality is they are very unlikely to go. Every player on this list has missed either an official cut of 23 or missed the preliminary selection altogether.

Internationally retired players such as Franck Ribery (Germany) and Iker Casillas (Spain) are not eligible. Players whose nations did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup aren't either, so no Virgil van Dijk (the Netherlands) or Jorginho (Italy). Players who would have gone to the tournament but for injury, like Dani Alves (Brazil), also do not feature.