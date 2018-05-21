Liverpool Reportedly to Open Talks with Nabil Fekir After Champions League Final

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly set to open talks with Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir after the UEFA Champions League final.

According to L'Equipe (h/t the Mirror's Jake Polden), the Reds want to focus on the showpiece against Real Madrid on May 26, but after the match, their attention will switch to the transfer window and they will begin negotiating a deal with Fekir.

The Frenchman is valued at around £60 million, but Liverpool could fund the move if they beat Real, as winning the Champions League will net them £70 million.

Fekir had a superb campaign for Lyon, as Squawka Football demonstrated:

The 24-year-old had to take on added responsibility this season after the club lost captain Maxime Gonalons and vice-captain Alexandre Lacazette last summer, and it's fair to say he stepped up to the plate.

Fekir donned the armband for the season and captained them to third place and Champions League qualification in Ligue 1.

He also netted a goal of the season contender along the way, per Lyon's official Twitter account:

His technique, dribbling ability and creativity are a cut above in Ligue 1, and he has shown he is ready for a new challenge at a top side.

Liverpool are yet to replace Philippe Coutinho following his departure to Barcelona in January, and while Fekir isn't exactly in the same mould, he shares many of his strengths.

The Lyon man typically plays as a No. 10 or second striker, so manager Klopp may have to make some tweaks to fit him comfortably in his traditional system, but he'd give the manager more options, strength in depth and top talent to work with.