Manuel Pellegrini Appointed West Ham United Manager on 3-Year Contract

XIN LI/Getty Images

West Ham United appointed former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager Tuesday.

The club announced the deal via their official Twitter account, as Pellegrini put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

The 64-year-old departed Hebei China Fortune on Saturday having been with the Chinese club since leaving City in 2016.

Pellegrini is in his 30th year of management and brings with him an impressive CV.

He won three league titles and as many cup competitions in South America, before winning the Premier League in 2014 with City as well as two League Cups.

The Chilean also spent one season with Real Madrid in 2009-10. Although Los Blancos failed to win La Liga that year, they achieved a total of 96 points under Pellegrini, which was a club record at the time.

Hammers fans might be particularly interested in his time at Villarreal and Malaga, who are more comparable in terms of size and stature with the Irons.

Pellegrini guided Malaga to fourth and sixth in his two full seasons there, while in five years with Villarreal, he finished as high as second and never lower than seventh.

West Ham will be hoping he can have a similar impact at the London Stadium. Since they regained their position in the Premier League in 2012, following their relegation a year earlier, they've only managed two top-half finishes.

Reporter and commentator Ian Abrahams told the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show on TalkSport that West Ham need to back him in the transfer market to ensure he's a worthwhile appointment:

Pellegrini is perhaps the best coach the Hammers could realistically have hired, so landing him is quite the coup.

His time at Villarreal and Malaga shows his ability to work on limited budgets, which will be useful as the Hammers don't have the resources to compete with England's elite. However, it would be a waste not to take advantage of his presence at the club by failing to back him.