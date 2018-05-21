Golden Shoe 2017-18: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Standings on May 21

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's fifth European Golden Shoe was confirmed over the weekend as the remaining domestic seasons around Europe drew to a close.

Messi won the award with 34 La Liga goals, which equated to 68 points, ahead of closest rival Mohamed Salah on 64 points.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi scored in their 3-2 win over Lazio to ensure he shared the title of Capocannoniere—Serie A's top scorer—with Ciro Immobile.

Here are the final standings:

1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 34 goals x 2.0 difficulty factor = 68.0 points

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 32 x 2.0 = 64.0

3. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 30 x 2.0 = 60.0

T4. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 29 x 2.0 = 58.0

T4 Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan: 29 x 2.0 = 58.0

T4. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 29 x 2.0 = 58.0

7. Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain: 28 x 2.0 = 56.0

8. Jonas, Benfica: 34 x 1.5 = 51.0

T9. Luis Suarez, Barcelona: 25 x 2.0 = 50.0

T9. Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid: 25 x 2.0 = 50.0

Rules: UEFA has assigned every European league a difficulty rating between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their points total.

For example, goals in Europe's top five leagues are worth two points each, because they have the maximum difficulty rating. In the Portuguese Primeira Liga, goals are worth just 1.5 points apiece.

Messi played just 23 minutes in Barcelona's final match of the season and did not score in the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

It didn't matter, though, as his closest active rival in the race was Immobile, who needed five goals just to pull level.

The Argentinian now boasts an impressive Golden Shoe record:

As Squawka Football demonstrated, the Barca star was sensational in La Liga this season, even by his own lofty standards:

The next highest scorers in the Spanish top flight were team-mate Luis Suarez and Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who each netted 25 times.

In Italy, it was a night to forget for Immobile and a night to remember for Icardi.

The latter scored a penalty—moments after the former had been substituted—to help Inter on their way to a sensational 3-2 win and level the pair on 29 goals for the season.

It also ensured Inter leapfrogged Lazio into a UEFA Champions League spot at the death. The Rome-based outfit had a superior goal difference, but owing to Inter's better head-to-head record, they will be competing in Europe's premier competition next year.

As for Icardi, he reached a milestone with his spot-kick, per OptaPaolo:

The 25-year-old has finished as joint top scorer in Serie A once before, having shared the honour with Luca Toni in 2015.

This was the most prolific campaign of his career, and he'll hope to have a similarly strong season next year.