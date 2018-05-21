Streetball Legend 'Bone Collector' Larry Williams Seeking NBA Debut at Age 37

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

NORTHRIDGE, CA - JUNE 24: Ball Up All-Star Larry 'Bone Collector' Williams before the Ball Up Championship Game at Cal State Northridge on June 24, 2011 in Northridge, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/Getty Images for Ball Up)
Mark Sullivan/Getty Images

Streetball star Larry Williams, whose nickname is the Bone Collector, said he hopes to make a transition to the NBA in an interview with TMZ Sports

The 37-year-old told the site he'd be a "good sixth-man addition" to a team and cited Vince Carter as an example of the role he could serve on an NBA roster. Carter turned 41 in January and averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in just under 18 minutes per game for the Sacramento Kings.

Rafer Alston famously played in the NBA after building a reputation on the streetball circuit, but Alston was 23 when he debuted for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 1999-00 season.

Williams' ball-handling skills are the stuff of legend and have helped him build a following.

But the NBA is likely a bridge too far given both his age and lack of professional basketball experience outside the league.

