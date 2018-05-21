Stephen Curry Talks Slow Start, Huge 2nd Half After Warriors Game 3 Win

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Following underwhelming showings in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry knew it was only a matter of time before his shot started falling.

Curry finished with a game-high 35 points and shot 5-of-12 from beyond the arc in Golden State's 126-85 demolition of the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. He told reporters after the game his luck was going to turn around in the series and that his mindset hadn't changed after he went 2-of-13 from three in Games 1 and 2, per NBA TV:

Few were labeling the Rockets as favorites to win the West, but Curry's poor shooting was at least one reason to think Houston could pull off the upset. The Warriors are a little easier—albeit still very difficult—to beat when Curry isn't at his best.

Should Sunday's offensive explosion be a preview of what's to come over the remainder of the conference finals and potentially the NBA Finals, the Warriors are unlikely to meet much resistance in their pursuit of another title.

Because the team was on cruise control for much of the regular season, it became easy to forget how untouchable Golden State is when its stars are at their collective best.

The Rockets looked to have some life when they registered a 22-point victory in Game 2. However, their outlook appears far bleaker after Sunday, and Curry is the reason why.