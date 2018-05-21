Stephen Curry Talks Slow Start, Huge 2nd Half After Warriors Game 3 Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media after the game against the Houston Rockets in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 20, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Following underwhelming showings in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry knew it was only a matter of time before his shot started falling. 

Curry finished with a game-high 35 points and shot 5-of-12 from beyond the arc in Golden State's 126-85 demolition of the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. He told reporters after the game his luck was going to turn around in the series and that his mindset hadn't changed after he went 2-of-13 from three in Games 1 and 2, per NBA TV:

Few were labeling the Rockets as favorites to win the West, but Curry's poor shooting was at least one reason to think Houston could pull off the upset. The Warriors are a little easier—albeit still very difficult—to beat when Curry isn't at his best.

Should Sunday's offensive explosion be a preview of what's to come over the remainder of the conference finals and potentially the NBA Finals, the Warriors are unlikely to meet much resistance in their pursuit of another title.

Because the team was on cruise control for much of the regular season, it became easy to forget how untouchable Golden State is when its stars are at their collective best. 

The Rockets looked to have some life when they registered a 22-point victory in Game 2. However, their outlook appears far bleaker after Sunday, and Curry is the reason why.

