Full Highlights of Stephen Curry's Sizzling 35-Point Game in Warriors Rout

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

  1. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  2. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  3. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  4. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  5. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  6. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  7. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  8. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  9. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  10. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  11. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  12. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  13. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  14. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  15. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

  16. Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles

  17. The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible

  18. The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem

  19. Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs

  20. Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo?

Right Arrow Icon

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry may have removed any remaining drama from the 2018 NBA playoffs with his huge game Sunday night in the Warriors' 126-85 win over the Houston Rockets.

Curry finished with 35 points, six rebounds and an assist in the blowout.

Most importantly, the two-time MVP rediscovered his shooting stroke. He was 2-of-13 from beyond the arc in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals before shooting 5-of-12 from the perimeter in Game 3.

The fact that the Warriors were able to split the first two games of the series without Curry at his best is a testament to their overall strength. If Curry is indeed back to his best, Golden State is untouchable.

Related

    Steph Talks Slow Start, Huge 2nd Half

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Steph Talks Slow Start, Huge 2nd Half

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    D'Antoni: Rockets 'Played Soft' in Game 3 Blowout

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    D'Antoni: Rockets 'Played Soft' in Game 3 Blowout

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jaylen Brown 'Ready to Fight' in Game 4 vs. Cavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jaylen Brown 'Ready to Fight' in Game 4 vs. Cavs

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Doncic Could Slide in NBA Draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doncic Could Slide in NBA Draft

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report