NCAA Softball Tournament 2018: Super Regionals Bracket and Schedule Info

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The 2018 NCAA softball super regionals are set.

After a full slate of games across the nation Sunday, the final 16 teams that will vie for a national championship have been settled—some expected and many very much not.

In the Eugene Super Regional, things went totally as expected. Top-seeded Oregon swept its way through three games without allowing a single run. The Ducks will face off against 16th-seeded Kentucky, which was equally impressive in its run to the super regionals.

The Wildcats outscored their opponents 28-1 in the lead-up, including a pair of wins over Notre Dame. Kentucky is only the third team in current NCAA tournament format to run-rule its three opponents in a regional.

"It was a great weekend, but also for the whole year to set us up so we could host a regional," Kentucky coach Rachel Lawson said, per Keith Taylor of Kentucky Today. "You know, it was earlier in the year and the snow and the rain and everybody knows how terrible it was, but we had a week where we had I think it was like 24 people were shoveling the snow off of our field so that we could get two games in. And I believe winning those two games set us up to have the record that we did at the end, so it didn't hurt us and I believe gave us the RPI that we needed, helped push us over the edge to host."

The Seattle Super Regional held to form, though it wasn't nearly as easy. Fifth-seeded Washington barely scraped by Texas in its second game after run-ruling Boise State in its opener before taking down Minnesota on Sunday. The Huskies will play No. 12 seed Alabama, which outscored opponents 23-1 in its three wins.

The Tempe Super Regional will be populated by the home Arizona State team and ninth-seeded South Carolina. The Gamecocks were nearly the biggest upset victim of the tournament when Liberty sent them to the loser's bracket, but they came back in the regional final to win a pair of games to avenge that loss and move on.

South Carolina will hope its bats awaken after scoring three or fewer in three of its five games thus far.

Oklahoma will look to continue holding home field in the Norman Super Regional after easily advancing to play Arkansas. The Sooners blanked Boston University, Tulsa and Missouri on their way to a 24-0 stretch over the first three games.

Arkansas escaped a 6-4 game against Wichita State after blanking the Shockers and DePaul in their first two games.

The Tallahassee Super Regional will pit Florida State against LSU in a matchup of teams that gave up a combined seven runs in the regionals.

UCLA and Arizona will square off in the Los Angeles Region. The third-seeded Bruins defeated Cal Fullerton twice on Sunday to advance.

Georgia and Tennessee comprise the Athens Super Regional, while Florida and Texas A&M face each other in the Gainesville Super Regional.

The Super Regionals will be held May 24-27 with times to be announced.

Full bracket available at NCAA.com.