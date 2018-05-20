Las Vegas Aces Lose Franchise's 1st-Ever Game in Historic Fashion vs. Sun

Chris Marion/Getty Images

The Connecticut Sun didn't exactly roll out the red carpet for the Las Vegas Aces in the Aces' regular-season WNBA debut.

The Sun won 101-65, with the 36-point margin of victory the most ever during the WNBA's opening weekend, according to Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN.com).

The Aces were without Kelsey Plum and Kayla McBride, both of whom are still playing overseas in Turkey. Moriah Jefferson is recovering from a knee injury as well, leaving Las Vegas down three of its top guards.

That much was evident in the box score, as the Aces shot 1-of-7 from three-point range, compared to 11-of-21 for the Sun. Las Vegas' lack of a perimeter threat allowed Connecticut to focus more of its defense on rookie forward A'ja Wilson, who had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) but shot 3-of-14 and had a minus-24 plus/minus rating.