NBA Mock Draft 2018: Projections and Predictions for Top Point Guard Prospects

Big men should dominate the top seven of the NBA draft, as it's conceivable that we see them populate five of the first seven picks, with the lone exceptions being Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic and Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr.

However, point guards should still make a stamp on the first round, and seven of them are projected to go in the top 30 of the mock draft below. You can also find quick analysis involving them and their predicted landing spots.

1. Phoenix Suns: Arizona C Deandre Ayton



2. Sacramento Kings: Duke F Marvin Bagley



3. Atlanta Hawks: Michigan State F Jaren Jackson Jr.

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Real Madrid G Luka Doncic

5. Dallas Mavericks: Duke F Wendell Carter

6. Orlando Magic: Missouri F Michael Porter Jr.

7. Chicago Bulls: Texas C Mohamed Bamba

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics): Oklahoma G Trae Young

9. New York Knicks: Alabama G Collin Sexton

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns): Villanova G/F Mikal Bridges

11. Charlotte Hornets: Texas Tech G Zhaire Smith

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit Pistons): Texas A&M F Robert Williams



13. Los Angeles Clippers: Kentucky G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

14. Denver Nuggets: Cedevita Zagreb F Dzanan Musa

15. Washington Wizards: Missouri F Jontay Porter

16. Phoenix Suns (originally via Miami Heat): Villanova G Jalen Brunson

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Chalmette High School C Mitchell Robinson

18. San Antonio Spurs: Michigan State F Miles Bridges

19. Atlanta Hawks: Miami G Lonnie Walker

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (originally via Oklahoma City Thunder): Kentucky F Kevin Knox

21. Utah Jazz: Boise State G Chandler Hutchison

22. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans): Ohio State F Keita Bates-Diop

23. Indiana Pacers: Villanova G Donte DiVincenzo

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Creighton G Khyri Thomas

25. Los Angeles Lakers (originally via Cleveland Cavaliers): UCLA G Aaron Holiday



26. Philadelphia 76ers: Duke G Gary Trent Jr.

27. Boston Celtics: Villanova F Omari Spellman

28. Golden State Warriors: Oregon F Troy Brown Jr.

29. Brooklyn Nets (originally via Toronto Raptors): IMG G Anfernee Simons

30. Atlanta Hawks (originally via Houston Rockets): Boston College G Jerome Robinson

Memphis Grizzlies: Real Madrid G Luka Doncic

Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic could very well go No. 1 overall to the Phoenix Suns, but at first glance, the top three teams in this year's draft have significant needs down low. In a draft that is dominated by big men near the top, it would make sense for them to just take the best low-post players available, which would leave Doncic to the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 4.

Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics): Oklahoma G Trae Young

The Cleveland Cavaliers need a scorer regardless of whether LeBron James opts of his contract and joins another team next year. If he stays, the Cavs could use someone else to take some of the scoring (and ball-handling) burden off his hands. If James goes, then the Cavs have to try to gain back some of that lost scoring production.

Trae Young of Oklahoma, who averaged 27.4 points per game in his lone collegiate season, seems like the best bet then if he falls to No. 8.

New York Knicks: Alabama G Collin Sexton

The Knicks can go a few different routes with the No. 9 pick. One is taking the best guard on the board and pairing him with Frank Ntilikina in the backcourt. In that case, the Knicks may choose Alabama guard Collin Sexton, who averaged 19.2 points per game in his freshman year. The more defensive-minded Ntilikina and the more offensive-minded Sexton could form a solid duo.

Los Angeles Clippers: Kentucky G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Los Angeles Clippers are about to undergo a serious rebuilding project following the dismantling of the Lob City era. As part of that rebuild, they need a long-term point guard, so Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Kentucky could be the pick. The 6'6" Gilgeous-Alexander scored 14.4 points and dished 5.1 assists per game in his one season in Lexington.

Phoenix Suns (originally via Miami Heat): Villanova G Jalen Brunson

The Suns' top choices at No. 1 seem to be picking Arizona center Deandre Ayton or Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic. If they go the former route, then taking a guard with the No. 16 pick seems like the best bet.

Villanova guard Jalen Brunson may not have as high a ceiling as other guards projected to go in the first round, but he is a tough-hard nosed player and a proven winner on the collegiate level, having won the Naismith Player of the Year award in 2017-18 in addition to two national championships.

Los Angeles Lakers (originally via Cleveland Cavaliers): UCLA G Aaron Holiday



The Los Angeles Lakers could use a point guard to play behind Lonzo Ball. No one may be a better fit for that role than UCLA guard Aaron Holiday, who played with Ball during the 2016-17 season. The 6'1" guard enjoyed a successful junior year at UCLA, averaging 20.3 points and 5.8 assists per game. He also excels from behind the three-point line, as he knocked down 42.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn Nets (originally via Toronto Raptors): IMG G Anfernee Simons

The Brooklyn Nets should just take the player with the most potential at No. 29, and that could be Anfernee Simons, a guard who spent a post-grad year at IMG Academy. Simons may not even last that long (Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report places him at No. 19 in his mock), but if he does, then the Nets should take a chance. Simons' long wingspan (6'9¼") for a point guard should also help him on the next level.