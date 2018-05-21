2018 NBA Draft: 1st-Round Selection Order, Analyzing Top Upperclassmen Prospects

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Only one upperclassman resides in the top 20 of Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, and that is 22-year-old Mikal Bridges, who left Villanova after his junior season.

That being said, the juniors and seniors in this year's class still offer intriguing potential, even if many aren't being considered for the lottery at this juncture.

Below you can find analysis on six of the 2018 draft's top upperclassmen prospects, in addition to the first-round order.

NBA Draft: 1st-Round Order

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics)

9. New York Knicks

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit Pistons)

13. Los Angeles Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

15. Washington Wizards



16. Phoenix Suns (originally via Miami Heat)



17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. San Antonio Spurs

19. Atlanta Hawks



20. Minnesota Timberwolves (originally via Oklahoma City Thunder)

21. Utah Jazz



22. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans)

23. Indiana Pacers



24. Portland Trail Blazers



25. Los Angeles Lakers (originally via Cleveland Cavaliers)



26. Philadelphia 76ers



27. Boston Celtics



28. Golden State Warriors



29. Brooklyn Nets (originally via Toronto Raptors)



30. Atlanta Hawks (originally via Houston Rockets)

Top Upperclassmen Prospects

Villanova F Mikal Bridges

Bridges is clearly the top prospect out of the upperclassmen group. A two-time NCAA national champion, Bridges averaged 17.7 points (on 51.4 percent shooting) in addition to 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. His three-point shot has also proved to be a valuable asset, as Bridges knocked down 43.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

He could end up being an excellent three-and-D player in the NBA, which makes him a clear top-10 choice in this year's draft.

Villanova G Jalen Brunson

Bridges' teammate, point guard Jalen Brunson, won the Naismith Player of the Year award after posting 18.9 points (on 52.1 percent shooting) and 4.6 assists per game. He's not as highly touted of a prospect as Bridges partially due to his size (he measured at 6'1" at the NBA Draft Combine), but it's hard to ignore Brunson's collegiate success.

Simply put, he's a proven winner who helped lead a team that won national championships in two of three seasons. Brunson may not develop into an All-Star, but he should be able to find a long-term home in the NBA.

Boise State G Chandler Hutchison

Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison broke out in his final two years at Boise State, averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

While he isn't a knockdown three-point shooter (36.5 percent from long range during that time), Hutchison has excellent defensive potential in the NBA thanks to his height (6'7") and wingspan (7'1").

He should find a home with a team in the back half of the first round, and it's also conceivable that he sneaks into the top 20.

Ohio State F Keita Bates-Diop

Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop found much success in his junior year at Ohio State, averaging 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. As impressive as his 2017-18 season was, his most notable trait entering into the draft is his long wingspan, which was measured at 7'3¼" at the NBA Draft Combine.

To put that length in perspective, no other wing or guard prospect had a wingspan measured longer than 7'2" this year.

Like Hutchison, Bates-Diop could be an excellent defender in the NBA, which should lock in a first-round selection.

Creighton G Khyri Thomas

Like Bridges, Creighton guard Khyri Thomas is a three-and-D prospect. He scored 15.1 points per game during his junior year and hit 41.1 percent of his three-pointers. Thomas also amassed 1.7 steals a night.

Although Thomas is on the shorter side for a shooting guard (6'2½"), he more than makes up for it with his long wingspan, which measured at 6'10½" at the NBA Draft Combine.

Ultimately, Thomas seems like a good fit for today's NBA, given that he can hit the three-pointer and defend multiple positions. He should go in the mid-to-late first round.

Villanova G Donte DiVincenzo

Is any NBA draft prospect enjoying a better couple of months than Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo? After starring on the national championship stage (31 points vs. Michigan), the Wildcat proceeded to turn heads at the NBA Draft Combine with the best marks in the standing vertical leap (34'½") and max vertical leap (42").

DiVincenzo, who largely came off the bench during his junior year, averaged 13.4 points per game on 48.1 percent shooting, in addition to knocking down 40.1 percent of his three-pointers.

He can still return to school (he has not hired an agent at this time), but given his upward trajectory, it's certainly possible that he'll make his pro intentions official soon.