NBA Playoffs 2018: Remaining Conference Finals Schedule and Updated Predictions

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NBA conference final round has been bizarre. Each of the round's six games have been decided by no fewer than 13 points, and four of the six matchups have sported deficits of 22 points or more.

At the very least, we've seen what these teams can do deep in the playoffs when they bring their best games, but we've also seen what they can do when they bring their worst.

We'll see if the blowout trend continues on Monday when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics, but until then, here's a look at the remainder of the conference finals schedule and updated predictions for each series.

Eastern Conference Finals TV Schedule (All Times ET)

Boston at Cleveland (Game 4): Monday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Cleveland at Boston (Game 5): Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Boston at Cleveland (Game 6, if necessary): Friday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Cleveland at Boston (Game 7, if necessary): Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Western Conference Finals TV Schedule (All Times ET)

Houston at Golden State (Game 4): Tuesday at 9 p.m. on TNT

Golden State at Houston (Game 5): Thursday at 9 p.m. on TNT

Houston at Golden State (Game 6, if necessary): Saturday at 9 p.m. on TNT

Golden State at Houston (Game 7, if necessary): Monday, May 28 at 9 p.m. on TNT

Eastern Conference Final Predictions

For one night at least, the Cavs brushed aside the notion that LeBron James' supporting cast isn't helping him nearly as much as it should. In Game 3, five players not named James scored in double digits, led by Kyle Korver and his 14 points off the bench. He and the rest of the Cavs got hot from deep: Korver knocked down all four of his triples, while the team as a whole made 17-of-34 from downtown.

However, the biggest surprise of the night may have been from a player who makes his living around the rim, and that's Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. The former Los Angeles Laker came off the bench to contribute eight points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists in just 21 minutes. He was a serious problem for a Celtics team that seemed stuck in neutral all night.

This all being said, the pick here is for the Celtics to bounce back and take the next two games.

First and foremost, Celtics big man Al Horford had just four field-goal attempts in a game. When Horford is more involved with the offense, the team is much better off, and things flow more smoothly. Look for C's head coach Brad Stevens to make Horford a focal point on Monday.

Second, the team went freezing cold from beyond the arc, making just six of 22 shots from deep. Some of those shots were the result of bad and/or forced attempts, which should be cleaned up before Monday, but some others were the product of it being an off night for everyone involved.

Ultimately, the guess here is that the young Celtics stars get off the mat and fight back for a Game 4 win (and then a Game 5 victory back home). The young quartet of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier represent matchup problems for the older and slower guards and wings on the Cavs team, and if they start hitting more of their shots, the Celtics should have the edge.

Pick: Celtics 4, Cavaliers 1

Western Conference Final Predictions

While the Houston Rockets seemingly missed 100 layups or shots within 10 feet on Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors would have won even if those shots fell. The Dubs showed they are near unbeatable at home in the playoffs as they moved to 16-0 in the postseason since acquiring Kevin Durant in free agency.

The Warriors' 126-85 Game 3 victory featured excellent Golden State performances, such as Draymond Green's 17-rebound effort, but none were more encouraging than Stephen Curry dropping 35 points on 13-of-23 shooting.

Curry has understandably been a bit up and down since joining the team midway through the playoffs after suffering injuries and missing nearly all of March and April. He registered just 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting in a 127-105 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday, which may have been the low point of his postseason.

However, Curry looked just fine in Game 3, punctuated by him scoring 18 of his 35 in the third quarter. That performance helped the Warriors outscore the Rockets 72-42 in the second half.

Curry has also been fantastic at home in these playoffs, posting 30.3 points per game at Oracle Arena compared to 19.0 points per game on the road. The good news for the Warriors is that they could conceivably have homecourt advantage for the rest of the playoffs, and if they hold serve at Oracle Arena, they'll be NBA champions for the third time in four years.

Ultimately, the combination of the Warriors' home-court prowess and Curry rounding into form should enable the Warriors to take this series. The Rockets could win at home for Game 5, but look for the Dubs to take every game in Oakland for a six-game series victory.

Pick: Warriors 4, Rockets 2