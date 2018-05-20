Semi Ojeleye Reveals LeBron James Asked If He Fouled Him During 2nd-Quarter Play

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 11: Semi Ojeleye #37 of the Boston Celtics defends against LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handling the ball during the game between the two teams on February 11, 2018 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye offered some more insight on an exchange cameras captured between Ojeleye and Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

"He asked me if I fouled him, and I was like, 'C'mon man, no,'" Ojeleye said Sunday, per the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

Ojeleye added James seemed to be asking in earnest if he had been fouled. Referees whistled Ojeleye for a shooting foul with 8:12 left in the first half. James went to the charity stripe and hit one of two free throws.

The four-time MVP added a little more misery for Ojeleye when he blocked his attempted layup at the other end on the next possession.

Related

    D'Antoni: Rockets 'Played Soft' in Game 3 Blowout

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D'Antoni: Rockets 'Played Soft' in Game 3 Blowout

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Playoffs Are Heating Up! Get the Latest 🔥Gear

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Playoffs Are Heating Up! Get the Latest 🔥Gear

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    Realistic FA Targets for Eliminated Playoff Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Realistic FA Targets for Eliminated Playoff Teams

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Klay Guarantees He'll 'Be Better' in Game 3

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay Guarantees He'll 'Be Better' in Game 3

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report