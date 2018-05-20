Semi Ojeleye Reveals LeBron James Asked If He Fouled Him During 2nd-Quarter Play

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye offered some more insight on an exchange cameras captured between Ojeleye and Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

"He asked me if I fouled him, and I was like, 'C'mon man, no,'" Ojeleye said Sunday, per the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

Ojeleye added James seemed to be asking in earnest if he had been fouled. Referees whistled Ojeleye for a shooting foul with 8:12 left in the first half. James went to the charity stripe and hit one of two free throws.

The four-time MVP added a little more misery for Ojeleye when he blocked his attempted layup at the other end on the next possession.