2 Santa Fe Shooting Victims Attend Their Team's Playoff Baseball Game

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Rome Shubert and Trenton Beazley, two of the people wounded in the Santa Fe High School shooting Friday, returned to the school's baseball team for Saturday's regional playoff matchup.

"We're a strong community and there's nothing that can faze us," Shubert said, per Steve Gardner of USA Today.

A bullet passed through the back of Shubert's head, while Beazley was hit in the back when a bullet ricocheted. Ten people died and 13 were wounded when a shooter opened fire at the school. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

"To come out here and have my team be as strong as they were, and how emotional it was and they came out here and played, I'm really proud of them," Shubert said.

The team and its spectators paid tribute to those slain. Some players wrote "Santa Fe Strong" on their sleeves, and the team placed two pieces of athletic tape in its dugout featuring the initials of the eight students and two teachers who died.

"I think the game helped the kids, the fans; it helped a lot of people," Santa Fe head baseball coach Ronnie Wulf said, per Julie Garcia of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. "Instead of just sitting and not doing anything. I'm proud of them for everything they've done all year long."

Santa Fe's team lost, 7-0, and has been eliminated from postseason play.