Lakers Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Julius Randle and LA's 2018 Draft Plans

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a pivotal offseason in their rebuilding process, but so far there has been little clarity as to how the process may play out.

Lakers fans are dying to know what the future holds for Los Angeles native Paul George, who would be an ideal fit on their roster. Unfortunately, since the Oklahoma City Thunder's season ended, George has given no indication as to where he may be leaning.

With no news coming from George, it's been a relatively quite offseason so far for the Lakers. However, there has been some recent news from current Laker Julius Randle and rumors surrounding their draft intentions.

Julius Randle Wants to Play for a Contender

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

One of the biggest decisions the Lakers have to make this offseason is whether or not to re-sign restricted free agent Randle.

The former No. 7 overall pick out of Kentucky was slow to develop his offensive game during his first three years in Los Angeles but finally broke out this past season. Randle averaged a career-high 16.1 points per game in his fourth season in L.A.

Perhaps most importantly, Randle improved his offensive efficiency during the 2017-18 season. After generating an effective field-goal percentage of just 46.5 percent during his first three seasons, Randle raised that number to 56.3 percent last season.

With the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, the 23-year-old Randle should be one of the most sought-after restricted free agents on the market, and the Lakers will likely need to commit to a substantial long-term contract in order to keep him.

While Randle ultimately doesn't have a say in whether or not he returns, some recent comments may indicate a desire to leave Los Angeles, depending on what other moves the team makes this offseason.

In an interview during ESPN's coverage of the NBA Draft Combine, Randle spoke about what he's looking for in free agency (h/t Silver Screen and Roll): "I just want to be in a great situation where I can continue to grow as a basketball player. ... I really want to compete. I see the playoffs and the intensity, and that's something I really want to be a part of and experience."



If the Lakers are able to acquire George or another big-name free agent, they would likely emerge as a playoff contender in the Western Conference—which could increase Randle's excitement about a return to Los Angeles. If the Lakers strike out in free agency, however, Randle might try to push his way out in an effort to land with an organization in better position to contend.

Lakers Draft Plans

The Lakers roster is lacking big men at the moment, due to the free agency of Randle and Brook Lopez, each of whom started over half the Lakers games during the 2017-18 season. As a result, the Lakers are expected to consider a number of power forwards and centers in the upcoming draft.

Due to their interest in big men, the Lakers may have already settled on one of their targets, according to NBADraft.net:

Mitchell Robinson originally committed to play center at Western Kentucky, but after a suspension for a violation of team rules wiped out his freshman season, he ultimately decided to turn pro without playing at the collegiate level.

Despite his lack of high-level experience, Robinson will be coveted by NBA teams for his potential as a rim protector—a role in which he could immediately help the Lakers.

A "promise" to a player has to be taken with a grain of salt, because there are scenarios where the Lakers could select someone else with the No. 25 overall selection, and there is also the possibility that the pick could be included in a trade. However, Robinson recently decided to skip the NBA combine, which likely indicates there has been some serious interest already.

If the Lakers are able to land Robinson on draft day, that could make the decisions to part with Randle and/or Lopez easier during the free-agency period of the offseason.