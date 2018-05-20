Report: Ex-Suns HC Jay Triano to Be James Borrego's Top Assistant on Hornets

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 23: Jay Triano of the Phoenix Suns watches his players from the sidelines during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on March 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 120-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Jay Triano will join the Charlotte Hornets coaching staff and work under new Hornets coach James Borrego, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

Triano worked with the Phoenix Suns for the past two seasons. He started as an assistant for Earl Watson before replacing Watson as Phoenix's interim head coach three games into this year.

     

