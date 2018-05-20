Report: Ex-Suns HC Jay Triano to Be James Borrego's Top Assistant on Hornets

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Jay Triano will join the Charlotte Hornets coaching staff and work under new Hornets coach James Borrego, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

Triano worked with the Phoenix Suns for the past two seasons. He started as an assistant for Earl Watson before replacing Watson as Phoenix's interim head coach three games into this year.

