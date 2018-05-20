Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2018: Ed Carpenter Wins Pole, Danica Patrick 7th

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

For the third time in his career, Ed Carpenter won the pole during the second leg of Indianapolis 500 qualifying on Sunday, coming in with a four-lap average speed of 229.618 mph.

He'll lead a first row that also includes Simon Pagenaud and Will Power for next Sunday's Indy 500.

You can see the rest of the qualifying order and the four-lap qualifying speeds below (all results via IndianapolisMotorSpeedway.com):

Row 1

1. Ed Carpenter : 229.618 mph

2. Simon Pagenaud : 228.761 mph

3. Will Power : 228.607 mph

Row 2

4. Josef Newgarden : 228.405 mph

5. Sebastien Bourdais : 228.142 mph

6. Spencer Pigot : 228.107 mph

Row 3

7. Danica Patrick : 228.090 mph

8. Helio Castroneves : 227.859 mph

9. Scott Dixon : 227.262 mph

Row 4

10. Tony Kanaan: 227.664 mph

11. Matheus Leist: 227.571 mph

12. Marco Andretti : 227.288 mph

Row 5

13. Zachary Claman De Melo : 226.999 mph

14. Ryan Hunter-Reay : 226.788 mph

15. Charlie Kimball : 226.657 mph

Row 6

16. Takuma Sato : 226.557 mph

17. Kyle Kaiser : 226.398 mph

18. Robert Wickens : 226.296 mph

Row 7

19. James Davison : 226.255 mph

20. Max Chilton : 226.212 mph

21. Carlos Munoz : 226.048 mph

Row 8

22. Gabby Chaves : 226.007 mph

23. Stefan Wilson : 225.863 mph

24. Sage Karam : 225.823 mph

Row 9

25. Zach Veach : 225.748 mph

26. Oriol Servia : 225.699 mph

27. JR Hildebrand : 225.418 mph

Row 10

28. Jay Howard : 225.388 mph

29. Ed Jones : 225.362 mph

30. Graham Rahal : 225.327 mph

Row 11

31. Jack Harvey : 225.254 mph

32. Alexander Rossi : 224.935 mph

33. Conor Daly : 224.429 mph

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.