Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2018: Ed Carpenter Wins Pole, Danica Patrick 7th

Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2018: Ed Carpenter Wins Pole, Danica Patrick 7thMay 20, 2018
For the third time in his career, Ed Carpenter won the pole during the second leg of Indianapolis 500 qualifying on Sunday, coming in with a four-lap average speed of 229.618 mph.
IndyCar Series @IndyCar
.@edcarpenter wins the pole for the 102nd #Indy500!🥇🏎💨 📺 ABC 📈 https://t.co/SAdeSxSfa7 📲 WatchESPN | Verizon INDYCAR Mobile #INDYCAR // #Indy500 // #ThisIsMay https://t.co/GAU3xYkS0p
He'll lead a first row that also includes Simon Pagenaud and Will Power for next Sunday's Indy 500.
You can see the rest of the qualifying order and the four-lap qualifying speeds below (all results via IndianapolisMotorSpeedway.com):
Row 1
- 1. Ed Carpenter: 229.618 mph
- 2. Simon Pagenaud: 228.761 mph
- 3. Will Power: 228.607 mph
Row 2
- 4. Josef Newgarden: 228.405 mph
- 5. Sebastien Bourdais: 228.142 mph
- 6. Spencer Pigot: 228.107 mph
Row 3
- 7. Danica Patrick: 228.090 mph
- 8. Helio Castroneves: 227.859 mph
- 9. Scott Dixon: 227.262 mph
Row 4
- 10. Tony Kanaan: 227.664 mph
- 11. Matheus Leist: 227.571 mph
- 12. Marco Andretti: 227.288 mph
Row 5
- 13. Zachary Claman De Melo: 226.999 mph
- 14. Ryan Hunter-Reay: 226.788 mph
- 15. Charlie Kimball: 226.657 mph
Row 6
- 16. Takuma Sato: 226.557 mph
- 17. Kyle Kaiser: 226.398 mph
- 18. Robert Wickens: 226.296 mph
Row 7
- 19. James Davison: 226.255 mph
- 20. Max Chilton: 226.212 mph
- 21. Carlos Munoz: 226.048 mph
Row 8
- 22. Gabby Chaves: 226.007 mph
- 23. Stefan Wilson: 225.863 mph
- 24. Sage Karam: 225.823 mph
Row 9
- 25. Zach Veach: 225.748 mph
- 26. Oriol Servia: 225.699 mph
- 27. JR Hildebrand: 225.418 mph
Row 10
- 28. Jay Howard: 225.388 mph
- 29. Ed Jones: 225.362 mph
- 30. Graham Rahal: 225.327 mph
Row 11
- 31. Jack Harvey: 225.254 mph
- 32. Alexander Rossi: 224.935 mph
- 33. Conor Daly: 224.429 mph
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
