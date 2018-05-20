Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2018: Ed Carpenter Wins Pole, Danica Patrick 7th

May 20, 2018

For the third time in his career, Ed Carpenter won the pole during the second leg of Indianapolis 500 qualifying on Sunday, coming in with a four-lap average speed of 229.618 mph.

He'll lead a first row that also includes Simon Pagenaud and Will Power for next Sunday's Indy 500.

You can see the rest of the qualifying order and the four-lap qualifying speeds below (all results via IndianapolisMotorSpeedway.com):

           

Row 1

  • 1. Ed Carpenter229.618 mph
  • 2. Simon Pagenaud228.761 mph
  • 3. Will Power228.607 mph

Row 2

  • 4. Josef Newgarden228.405 mph
  • 5. Sebastien Bourdais228.142 mph
  • 6. Spencer Pigot228.107 mph

Row 3

  • 7. Danica Patrick228.090 mph
  • 8. Helio Castroneves227.859 mph
  • 9. Scott Dixon227.262 mph

Row 4

  • 10. Tony Kanaan: 227.664 mph
  • 11. Matheus Leist: 227.571 mph
  • 12. Marco Andretti227.288 mph

Row 5

  • 13. Zachary Claman De Melo226.999 mph
  • 14. Ryan Hunter-Reay226.788 mph
  • 15. Charlie Kimball226.657 mph

Row 6

  • 16. Takuma Sato226.557 mph
  • 17. Kyle Kaiser226.398 mph
  • 18. Robert Wickens226.296 mph

Row 7

  • 19. James Davison226.255 mph
  • 20. Max Chilton226.212 mph
  • 21. Carlos Munoz226.048 mph

Row 8

  • 22. Gabby Chaves226.007 mph
  • 23. Stefan Wilson225.863 mph
  • 24. Sage Karam225.823 mph

Row 9

  • 25. Zach Veach225.748 mph
  • 26. Oriol Servia225.699 mph
  • 27. JR Hildebrand225.418 mph

Row 10

  • 28. Jay Howard225.388 mph
  • 29. Ed Jones225.362 mph
  • 30. Graham Rahal225.327 mph

Row 11

  • 31. Jack Harvey225.254 mph
  • 32. Alexander Rossi224.935 mph
  • 33. Conor Daly224.429 mph

                            

