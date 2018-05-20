Golden Knights Beat Jets, Advance to NHL Stanley Cup Final in 1st-Ever Season

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2018

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller, left, shoots past Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference finals Friday, May 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights were supposed to be two years away from being two years away. Their roster was a group of misassembled unwanted parts from other franchises. This was going to be the downtrodden era of punishment nearly all expansion franchises go through.

Whoops.

Ryan Reaves scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Marc-Andre Fleury stayed red-hot in net, as the Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Vegas won the best-of-seven series 4-1.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Lightning Grab 3-2 Series Lead with Game 5 Win

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Lightning Grab 3-2 Series Lead with Game 5 Win

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    USA Wins Bronze at World Ice Hockey Championship

    NHL logo
    NHL

    USA Wins Bronze at World Ice Hockey Championship

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Hossa Ending Playing Career After 19 Seasons in NHL

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Hossa Ending Playing Career After 19 Seasons in NHL

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Jets Optimistic They Can Still Win Western Final

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Jets Optimistic They Can Still Win Western Final

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com