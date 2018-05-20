Golden Knights Beat Jets, Advance to NHL Stanley Cup Final in 1st-Ever Season

John Locher/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights were supposed to be two years away from being two years away. Their roster was a group of misassembled unwanted parts from other franchises. This was going to be the downtrodden era of punishment nearly all expansion franchises go through.

Whoops.

Ryan Reaves scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Marc-Andre Fleury stayed red-hot in net, as the Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Vegas won the best-of-seven series 4-1.

