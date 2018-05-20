Yankees News: Greg Bird Could Return from Ankle Surgery 'Within the Next Week'

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

First baseman Greg Bird could be nearing a return to the New York Yankees after undergoing ankle surgery during spring training.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Sunday that Bird has a chance to be back within the next week.

"I think it's reasonable sometime within the next week," he said. "I think it's just continuing to bounce back and get into the rhythm of playing nine innings every day. But I would say he's getting very close."

Bird had surgery on March 27 to correct a broken bone spur in his right ankle. His recovery time was 6-8 weeks, so a return within the next week would put him right at the tail end of that estimate.

Injuries have been a problem for the 25-year-old in his young career. He missed the entire 2016 season after being diagnosed with a torn labrum. An injury to same ankle required surgery in July and limited him to 48 games last season.

In 94 games with the Yankees, Bird has hit .227/.316/.477 with 20 home runs. He was a key factor in New York's playoff run last season, posting a .244/.426/.512 slash line in 13 games.

The Yankees haven't skipped a beat without Bird in their lineup. They enter Sunday with the best record in MLB (29-13) and rank second with 244 runs scored.