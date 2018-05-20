La Liga Table 2018: Final Standings Following Matchday 38 Results

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona wrapped up their La Liga campaign with a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on Sunday night.

Phiilippe Coutinho scored the only goal of the game for the champions who also waved goodbye to club legend Andres Iniesta.

There were also emotional scenes at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, as Fernando Torres scored twice on his final appearance for Atletico Madrid in a 2-2 draw against Eibar.

Here's a look at all Sunday's results, the final La Liga table and a recap of the best action.

Sunday's Results

Valencia 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Espanyol

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Eibar

Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad

La Liga Table (matches played, goal difference, points)

1. Barcelona: 38, +70, 93 (points)

2. Atletico Madrid: 38, +36, 79

3. Real Madrid: 38, +50, 76

4. Valencia: 38, +27, 73

5. Villarreal: 38, +7, 61

6. Real Betis: 38, -1, 60

7. Sevilla: 38, -9, 58

8. Getafe: 38, +9, 55

9. Eibar: 38, -6, 51

10. Girona: 38, -9, 51

11. Real Sociedad: 38, +7, 49

12. Celta Vigo: 38, -1, 49

13. Espanyol: 38, -6, 49

14. Alaves: 38, -10, 47

15. Levante: 38, -14, 46

16. Athletic Bilbao: 38, -8, 43

17. Leganes: 38, -17, 43

18. Deportivo La Coruna: 38, -38, 29

19. Las Palmas: 38, -50, 22

20. Malaga: 38, -37, 20

Sunday Recap

Barcelona paid tribute to Iniesta on Sunday as he made his final appearance for the club. The club produced a mosaic paying homage to the midfielder, as shown by the club's Twitter account:

The first half was a fairly even affair with both sides having sight of goal but unable to break the deadlock.

Real Sociedad were perhaps fortunate to avoid a red card just before half-time as Raul Navas cynically hacked down Ousmane Dembele in full flight.

Football journalist Rik Sharma was not impressed with the challenge:

Dembele managed to continue but was replaced early in the second half by Denis Suarez in what seemed to be just a precautionary change.

Barcelona opened the scoring just before the hour mark, and they did it in some style. Coutinho dribbled towards goal, before checking back and curling the ball into the back of the net.

Football journalist Euan McTear said Coutinho's had an underrated season:

Coutinho was then replaced by Lionel Messi, and Iniesta followed on 80 minutes to a huge ovation and with tears in his eyes.

The club showed his final moments as a Barcelona player:

Barcelona saw out the game 1-0 and it was fitting that Coutinho, the player largely signed to replace Iniesta, was the man to secure the victory.

Torres was named Atletico Madrid captain on Sunday, and the club also wore commemorative shirts in his honour, as shown by the club's Twitter account:

The striker did not disappoint on his final outing as he brought Atletico level on 42 minutes after they had gone behind to Kike's opener.

Sky Sports News showed the goal:

The afternoon then got even better for the 34-year-old who fired Atletico ahead on the hour after good work from Diego Costa.

However, Atletico couldn't sign off with a win as Ruben Pena equalised after Atletico had gone down to 10 men. Lucas Hernandez was sent off after picking up his second booking of the match.

Torres still seemed to revel in the post-match celebrations, as shown by journalist Alexandra Johnson:

Atletico may have been held but it's still been a great season for the club. They finish in second place, above city rivals Real Madrid, and also claimed the UEFA Europa League.

Valencia's impressive season ended with a 2-1 win over relegated Deportivo La Coruna at Mestalla Stadium.

The victory means that Valencia finish in fourth place in the table with 73 points and will play UEFA Champions League football next season. Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge highlighted how much improvement they have made under coach Marcelino:

Valencia may have been playing at home but they debuted next season's away kit at the match, as shown by the club's Twitter account:

Simone Zaza‏ fired the hosts ahead just before the half-hour mark, and they might have had more goals but both the striker and midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic were denied by the woodwork.

Goncalo Guedes did manage to double Valencia's lead on 77 minutes, although Deportivo quickly hit back through Lucas Perez just three minutes later.

Clarence Seedorf's side had chances to snatch a point but Valencia managed to hang on for the win. It's been a fine season for Marcelino's men and goalscorer Guedes has played a key role.

The 21-year-old has been on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, although Valencia would surely love to keep him after an impressive campaign.