Luka Doncic Named MVP as Real Madrid Wins Euroleague Championship vs. Fenerbahce

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Luka Doncic, the potential No. 1 pick in next month's NBA draft, capped off his MVP season by leading Real Madrid to a Euroleague championship with an 85-80 win over Fenerbahce.

At 19 years old, Doncic became the youngest MVP in Euroleague history. The Slovenian superstar hasn't committed to playing for an NBA team next season, but this would be a perfect way to cap off his three years with Real Madrid after going for 15 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Doncic was named Final Four MVP after the game as well, per Euroleague.

While all eyes were on Doncic, Fabien Causeur nearly stole the show for Real Madrid. He scored a team-high 17 points and was a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range.

As impressive as Doncic and Real Madrid have been all year, Fenerbahce was the defending champion and finished this season with the league's best defense by points allowed (73.6 per game).

Doncic rebounded nicely after shooting just 4-of-12 in the semifinals against CSKA Moscow. Most of his scoring Sunday came from the free-throw line because of his ability to attack Fenerbahce at the basket.

The 2017-18 Euroleague MVP made as many free throws (eight) as he attempted field goals.

Real Madrid was the aggressor early, highlighted by Rudy Fernandez's steal that led to Jeffery Taylor's slam and a six-point lead:

Despite the overall strength of Fenerbahce's defense, neither team had much success shutting down the other. Both teams made at least 50 percent of their field-goal attempts. Real Madrid used its ability to generate fouls to have a significant edge in free throws made (26 to 17) and attempted (34 to 20).

The third quarter also turned the tide in Real Madrid's favor with a 25-15 scoring advantage resulting in an eight-point lead.

Lost in Real Madrid's celebration was Nicolo Melli doing everything in his power to carry Fenerbahce. The Italian star led all players with 28 points.

If this was Doncic's final game for Real Madrid, he couldn't have gone out on a higher note. Winning a championship and being named regular-season and Final Four MVP would be impossible to top.

Real Madrid is the franchise by which all other Euroleague franchises are measured. This was its 10th championship win—most all time—and first since the 2014-15 season.