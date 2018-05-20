Bulls 2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Chicago 'Promised' to Pick Chandler Hutchison

Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly already settled on taking Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison in the 2018 NBA draft.

Per Aran Smith of NBADraft.net, Hutchison pulled out of participating in events at the NBA combine because the Bulls promised to take him No. 22 overall.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Wednesday that Hutchison received assurances he had found a "safe landing spot" from a team picking between Nos. 20-30 in the first round.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman projected the 22-year-old Hutchison to the Bulls in his most recent mock draft.

A four-year player at Boise State, Hutchison was named to the first team All-Mountain West in each of the past two seasons. He set career highs with 20 points, 3.5 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game as a senior, leading the Broncos to 23 wins and their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015.