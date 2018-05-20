Jameis Winston Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Breion Allen on Twitter

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 24: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after overthrowing a potential touchdown pass during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston announced his engagement to girlfriend Breion Allen Sunday morning on Twitter:

On Instagram Sunday, Winston wrote:

"One of the best plays in football just turned into one of the best plays of my life! You’ve been with me through everything you could ever imagine but never wavered! Your perseverance and love has taught me how to prioritize, empathize and focus on what truly matters. That’s why I had to put your love on TOP! I love you Breezi Boo! #Highschoolsweetheart #MrsWinston #Breionce #boutdamntime."

Winston and Allen announced in February that Allen was pregnant with a baby boy. Suffice to say, it's been a big offseason for the quarterback.

