IPL 2018: Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, More in Indian Premier League T20

Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians were knocked out of the tournament on Sunday in dramatic fashion as they lost to bottom side Delhi Daredevils by 11 runs.

Kings XI Punjab also failed to make the play-offs after defeat to Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai's result meant they needed to win by at least 53 runs to finish fourth, but they slipped to a five-wicket defeat.

Sunday's results mean that it's Rajasthan Royals who take the final qualification spot, and they join Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the play-offs.

Here's a look at the final IPL standings, followed by the top run-scorers and top wicket-takers.

IPL Standings (Team, Played, Points, Net Run Rate)

1. q Sunrisers Hyderabad, 14, 18, +0.284

2. q Chennai Super Kings, 14, 18, +0.253

3. q Kolkata Knight Riders, 14, 16, -0.070

4. q Rajasthan Royals, 14, 14, -0.250

5. Mumbai Indians, 14, 12, +0.317

6. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 14, 12, +0.129

7. Kings XI Punjab, 14, 12, -0.502

8. Delhi Daredevils, 14, 10, -0.222

q: Team has qualified for the play-offs.

Orange Cap Leaders (Runs)

1. Rishabh Pant, Delhi Daredevils (684)

2. Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad (661)



3. Lokesh Rahul, Kings XI Punjab (659)

4. Ambati Rayadu, Chennai Super Kings (586)

5. Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals (548)

Purple Cap Leaders (Wickets)

1. Andrew Tye, Kings XI Punjab (24)

2. Umesh Yadav, Royal Challengers Bangalore (20)

3. Trent Boult, Delhi Daredevils (18)

4. Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians (18)

5. Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians (17)

Sunday Recap

Delhi Daredevils set Mumbai a chase of 175 with Rishabh Pant shining for the hosts. He hit 64 off 44 balls in another impressive outing.

The wicketkeeper batted with poise, precision and power and notched his fifth half-century of the tournament. ESPNcricinfo highlighted just how good he's been:

Vijay Shankar also managed an unbeaten 43 as Delhi finished on 174-4 and set Mumbai a competitive run chase.

Mumbai suffered a blow when captain Rohit Sharma picked up a shoulder injury and then lost Suryakumar Yadav in the first over.

Evin Lewis managed 48 and Rohit and Hardik Pandya combined to share a 43-run partnership. However, Mumbai then lost their captain and their hopes seemed to fade.

The arrival of Ben Cutting gave them hope as he smashed 37 off 20 balls to put victory back in sight.

A dramatic final over saw Mumbai needing 18 to win, but Cutting was dismissed by Harshal Patel and he also claimed Jasprit Bumrah on the next ball to seal the win.

ESPNcricinfo showed the final score:

Kings XI Punjab then took to the field against Chennai Super Kings knowing they had a slim chance of continuing in the competition.

They were put in to bat by Chennai but started badly as opener Chris Gayle went for a duck, Aaron Finch was dismissed in the second over and Rahul was next, clean bowled for just seven.

That left Kings XI at 16 for three but they recovered well. Karun Nair managed 54 off 26 balls and Manoj Tiwary hit 35 off 30, as they finished on 153 for 10.

Sky Sports Cricket showed what that meant for the IPL standings:

Chennai shuffled their pack and Mohit Sharma struck early to take Ambati Rayudu's wicket, before Ankit Rajpoot dismissed Faf du Plessis and Sam Billings.

However, they could not do enough as Chennai sailed past the 100 mark. They then went on to claim a comprehensive victory with MS Dhoni sealing the win in style with a six.

The result means the play-offs are now decided, and the fixtures are shown by Broken Cricket:

It was an exciting end to the final round of games, and the top four teams can now look forward to the play-offs. Sunrisers Hyderabad will play Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, while Kolkata Knight Riders face Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.