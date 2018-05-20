LSU Hall of Famer and 3-Time AFL Champion Billy Cannon Dies at 80

Bill Haber/Associated Press

LSU Tigers great Billy Cannon died Sunday morning at 80 years old.

The school's football program shared the news, noting the former running back "passed away peacefully in his home":

Cannon won the 1959 Heisman Trophy during his tenure at LSU and was a two-time All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year.

The College Football Hall of Famer was an integral part of LSU’s 1958 national championship team, and the Shreveport Times reported in 2017 the school's Athletic Hall of Fame Committee unanimously approved a statue to be built in his honor.

Derrius Guice, who played running back at LSU and was selected by Washington in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, reacted to the news:

Cannon's success was not limited to the collegiate ranks.

He was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1960 NFL draft and played for the Houston Oilers, Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and won three AFL titles during his career.