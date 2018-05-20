Tyronn Lue Doesn't Have a Reason Why Rodney Hood Didn't Play in Game 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Head coach Tyronn Lue didn't play Rodney Hood a single minute during the Cleveland Cavaliers' 116-86 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, and he didn't offer a reason why, either.

"No" was Lue's response when asked why Hood didn't see the floor in the blowout win, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Lue previously took offense when he was asked why he was still playing Hood following Cleveland's loss in Game 2.

Hood played 19 minutes and scored 11 points in Game 1 but had just two points in 11 minutes in Game 2, both Cleveland losses.

Cleveland's supporting cast played well in addition to LeBron James (27 points and 12 assists) on Saturday, as six Cavaliers scored in double figures.

It would have made sense if Hood received garbage-time minutes, although he refused to enter Game 4 of Cleveland's second-round series against the Toronto Raptors in similar circumstances.

It's not as if Hood has been much help for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions, either, which is why Lue was asked after Game 2 why he was even playing.

According to NBA.com, his net rating is an ugly minus-20.7 this postseason, which is surely not what the Cavaliers had in mind when they acquired him via trade from the Utah Jazz before February's deadline.

He is apparently out of the rotation, at least for now, but the Cavaliers were fine without him in Game 3. They will look to continue their momentum and even the series in Monday's Game 4, which is also at Quicken Loans Arena.