Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Neymar Tired of PSG Rumours, Father Assured Son's Future

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has guaranteed Neymar and his father see his future in Ligue 1, saying the Brazilian has grown tired of the constant speculation linking him with Real Madrid.

He spoke to L'Equipe (h/t EFE, via Marca), assuring PSG fans their main star will not be leaving and blaming the Spanish press for the persistent rumours: "Neymar is tired of these rumors about his future. His father told me that his future is in Paris. It is the Spanish media that says [Neymar will go to Madrid]. If you believe them, that's worse for you."

In the same interview (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani), he also said "nobody is bigger" than the team, including players and coaches.

GREG BAKER/Getty Images

His comments echoed those the 26-year-old made earlier this week, when he told reporters he was growing "bored" of the barrage of speculation, per Marca.

Al-Khelaifi and the rest of the PSG board have consistently ruled out a summer move for the Brazilian, with little or no effect. The Spanish press, in particular, has reported on this saga relentlessly, and Marca's Jose Felix Diaz (via Euan McTear) claimed Neymar's father is in constant contact with Real as recently as Saturday.

The former Barcelona man made the move from Spain to France last summer, but since then, some have suggested it was part of a bigger plan to force a move to the Catalans' biggest rivals.

Per COPA90 US, such a scenario would not be a surprise:

Convincing PSG to sell would be a tall task, however, even if that's what Neymar wants. The Ligue 1 champions smashed all transfer records last summer to facilitate this move―they'll likely do anything to make sure their expensive gamble doesn't result in failure so soon.