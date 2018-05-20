NBA Draft 2018: Latest Mock Draft, Biggest Boom-or-Bust 1st-Round Prospects

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The NBA draft is always a risky process, as teams sometimes take chances on players based off their potential alone.

Some of the prospects flame out and turn into busts that stick with franchises forever, while others blossom into stars.

As there are in every draft class, there are a few players eligible for the 2018 NBA draft who could be deemed too risky by some teams ahead of June 21.

Whether it's because of an injury, inconsistency or lack of experience, a few prospects could drop further down the first round than they expect due to what NBA personnel think are major flaws.

Below is a look at a few boom-or-bust prospects with plenty to prove entering their first year in the NBA.

2018 1st-Round NBA Mock Draft

1. Phoenix Suns: Luka Doncic, SG/SF, Slovenia

2. Sacramento Kings: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke

5. Dallas Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

6. Orlando Magic: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

7. Chicago Bulls: Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Brooklyn): Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri

9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, Villanova

10. Philadelphia 76ers (from Los Angeles Lakers): Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

11. Charlotte Hornets: Wendell Carter, PF/C, Duke

12. Los Angeles Clippers (from Detroit): Kevin Knox, SF/PF, Kentucky

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams, PF/C, Texas A&M

14. Denver Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

16. Phoenix Suns (from Miami): Zhaire Smith. SG, Texas Tech

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Mitchell Robinson, C, United States

18. San Antonio Spurs: Jontay Porter, PF, Missouri

19. Atlanta Hawks (from Minnesota): Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Oklahoma City): Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

21. Utah Jazz: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia and Herzegovina

22. Chicago Bulls (from New Orleans): Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

23. Indiana Pacers: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati

24. Portland Trailblazers: Anfernee Simons, SG/PG, Unattached

25. Los Angeles Lakers (from Cleveland): Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College

27. Boston Celtics: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

28. Golden State Warriors: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

29. Brooklyn Nets (from Toronto): Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State

30. Atlanta Hawks (from Houston): Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

Biggest Boom-or-Bust Prospects

Michael Porter Jr.

If teams in the top 10 choose players solely based on talent, Michael Porter Jr. won't have to wait long to hear his named called June 21.

While the hype surrounding Porter is undeniable, he comes with a major red flag after sitting out most of his freshman season at Missouri with an injury.

As is the case with any player in this situation, extensive research will be done in the coming weeks on Porter's health in order for a team to feel 100 percent confident about selecting him.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Porter returned for the last two games of Missouri's season, and the pair of performances gave potential suitors a glimpse of what he's capable of.

The small forward scored 12 points against Georgia in the SEC tournament and 16 in the first-round defeat to Florida State in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

It's understandable if a team in the top five passes on Porter because of the injury, but there's no way he falls past Cleveland at No. 8 given his raw athletic ability.

Porter could turn into one of the NBA's top young superstars right away, or he could end up injured once again, but that's the risk teams are going to have to consider.

Robert Williams

If Texas A&M big man Robert Williams was an efficient performer for the entire college basketball season, he might have been a top 10 pick.

While it may be a stretch to take the Texas A&M sophomore with one of the first 10 selections, Williams could be a solid addition at the back end of the lottery picks for the Los Angeles Clippers or Denver Nuggets.

Williams dominated the first weekend of the NCAA tournament alongside Tyler Davis, as he produced 21 points and 27 rebounds against Providence and North Carolina.

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

However in the four games before the Big Dance, Williams failed to hit the double-digit mark in points and hauled in 10 rebounds once.

Williams had a similar inconsistent stretch in nonconference play, as he went six games without eclipsing the 10-point threshold.

Although he is one of the best frontcourt prospects in the draft, Williams could be looked at in a negative light because of those stretches with little production.

While it's understandable that a player can't be perfect every game, the team that selects Williams is going to demand fewer off nights, as a player of his stature should control games for long periods.

Mitchell Robinson

One of the few unknown prospects with raw talent coming into the draft is Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson signed with Western Kentucky out of high school, but barely spent time at the school before leaving in September.

Instead of using the NBA combine as a showcase of his talents, Robinson pulled out of the event, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony:

Since he hasn't played in a competitive game since high school, Robinson should've placed value on the combine to go along with the individual workouts he's set up.

Although he was one of the top recruits coming out of high school, Robinson could be seen as too much of a risk in the first round given his situation.

If that is the case, Robinson could tumble down the first round before a team with veteran leadership and depth takes him and eases him into the professional game.

Robinson could also enter the NBA with a chip on his shoulder, which could lead to him being an immediate difference maker.

While the latter could be true, there's still too much unknown about how well Robinson will perform on the hardwood to say he'll be a star.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.