Liverpool Transfer News: Anderson Talisca Has 'Deal in Place' in Latest Rumours

Besiktas loan star Anderson Talisca is said to have "a deal in place" with an unnamed club amid rumours linking him with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Talisca has just completed his second season on loan in Turkey from Benfica, and Besiktas boss Senol Gunes hinted the attacking midfielder will soon be plying his trade in the Premier League.

"Talisca was already gone at the midseason break," Gunes said, per FourFourTwo. "I'm sorry that he won't be with us any longer. I wish he could stay for his sake and ours. He already had a deal in place."

Liverpool could be the side in question, as Gunes added "he might be rivals with [Everton forward] Cenk Tosun."



According to FourFourTwo, both Liverpool and United have been linked with the Brazil youth international.

As football writer Liam Canning noted, the forward had an impressive campaign with Besiktas:

After bagging 17 goals and six assists in his first season in Turkey, the 24-year-old has demonstrably improved since his departure from Benfica, for whom he produced 20 goals and four assists in 78 outings.

He is 6'3" and a threat in the air, so his signing would make some sense for United as a replacement for Marouane Fellaini, whose contract is up this summer.

Talisca bagged a header on the final day of the Turkish Super Lig season on Saturday to kick off a superb performance for Besiktas in his last outing for the club:

He would not be a natural fit in manager Jurgen Klopp's system given he typically plays behind a frontman. And given playmaking isn't one of his strengths, he would not be an ideal replacement for Philippe Coutinho, either. His work rate off the ball would also be a concern.

Talisca has enhanced his stock with another strong season, bagging 20 goals in all competitions to show that last year was not a one-off. But commanding a starting berth at Anfield or Old Trafford may still be beyond him.