Indy 500 Qualifying 2018: Start Time, TV Schedule and Pole Predictions

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The field of 33 drivers for the 2018 Indianapolis 500 was set Saturday, but the starting order won't be determined until Sunday's qualifying session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

During Saturday's heats, in which the top 33 racers out of 35 entrants advanced to Sunday's session, Pippa Mann and James Hinchcliffe failed to make the starting grid.

The nine fastest drivers from Saturday will contend for the pole Sunday, while the competitors with times in 10th through 33rd will fill the final 24 positions in the starting order on time.

Helio Castroneves had the fastest car Saturday, but he must put in a similar performance Sunday in order to lead the field to the green flag in a week's time.

Indy 500 Qualifying Information

Start Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (4-6 p.m. ET)

Pole Predictions

Helio Castroneves

The favorite to start first in the 2018 Indy 500 is Castroneves, who had a four-lap average speed of 228.919 miles per hour.

As the leader of the Fast Nine, the nine top Saturday qualifiers fighting for the pole Sunday, Castroneves set the tone for what should be a fast second day of qualifying.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The three-time Indy 500 champion is in search of his fifth pole, which would put him one behind the legendary Rick Mears on the all-time chart.

Since he had the fastest car Saturday, it's hard to argue against Castroneves taking the pole, especially since the second-fastest driver was more than 0.2 miles per hour slower with his average speed.

There's a chance Castroneves could go even faster Sunday, as he told reporters he's ready to squeeze everything out of his car.



"Certainly, we're going to push it," Castroneves said. "We'll squeeze the heck out of the Pennzoil machine."

Unless a driver and his team were holding a ton back Saturday and are preparing to unleash something on the field Sunday, Castroneves should once again have the fastest setup.

Ed Carpenter

Two-time Indy 500 pole sitter Ed Carpenter appears to be the biggest threat to Castroneves during Sunday's qualifying round.

Carpenter, who also owns the racing team he runs for, was joined by teammates Spencer Pigot and Danica Patrick in the Fast Nine.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The driver of the No. 20 car and Castroneves are the two competitors to record a lap over 229 miles per hour Saturday.

Carpenter's opening lap of four produced the fastest speed of the opening session at 229.266 miles per hour.

However, his speed faded on the final three laps, which moved his average speed down to 228.692 miles per hour.

If Carpenter produces a pair of fast laps Sunday, he could lead the Indy 500 field to the green flag for the third time since 2013.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from IndianapolisMotorSpeedway.com.