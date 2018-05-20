Preakness 2018: What Video Replay Shows for Justify's Belmont Odds

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Justify kept his Triple Crown hopes alive on Saturday as he followed up his Kentucky Derby win with victory at the Preakness Stakes.

The colt once again had to deal with wet and muddy conditions, but was able to finish half a length in front of Bravazo at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

On top of the rain-soaked track, it was so foggy that at times the horses weren't even visible as they ran the nine-and-a-half furlong course.

Nevertheless, you can see how the race unfolded in NBC Sport's full replay:

Following the win, Justify is now the 5-4 favourite to win the Belmont Stakes on June 9, per Odds Shark:

It's hardly surprising. The three-year-old is now unbeaten in five career starts and maintained trainer Bob Baffert's 100 per cent record of victory in the Preakness with his Kentucky winners.

Justify held off some serious competition from Good Magic and Bravazo and his ability to stick it out is a testament to his talent—he's an exceptional horse.

However, a look at the replay also indicates a major area of concern for him heading into Belmont; fatigue.

Justify visibly appeared to lag in the final furlong, and if the race were a full 10 as in the Derby, he may not have even finished with a podium place, such was the ground Bravazo and others were making up.

Per Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form, Justify was not at his usual pace on Saturday:

While the conditions won't have made it easy, aside from the fog they were comparable to those at Churchill Downs, where he won far more comfortably.

Having not raced as a two-year-old, all of Justify's five races have come since his February 18 debut and that intense schedule may well take its toll in New York.

Blood Horse's Jeremy Balan believes Justify's competitors will feel more confident heading into Belmont:

Plenty of horses have won the first two legs of the Triple Crown only to fail at the final hurdle, most recently California Chrome in 2014.

To make matters more difficult, Belmont is the longest of the three races at 12 furlongs, so it will be the toughest test of all for Justify, who will face competition from fresh horses who skipped the Preakness.

He's an incredible competitor, but Belmont should be a far more open affair.