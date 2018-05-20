NBA Playoff Bracket 2018: Conference Finals Matchups TV Schedule, Predictions

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The conference finals matchups shift locations, as the lower seed in each series has an opportunity to build momentum on its home court.

The Cleveland Cavaliers throttled the Boston Celtics 116-86 at Quicken Loans Area on Saturday. How will the Golden State Warriors perform at Oracle Arena on Sunday against the Houston Rockets?

All four clubs have won at least one game. The head coaches will take some aspects from victories that worked, but every game brings new challenges.

After the Cavaliers' Game 3 victory, most storylines will focus on the offensive help for LeBron James in the starting lineup. However, it's Cleveland's defense that made a significant difference between the first two contests and the last outing. If head coach Tyronn Lue encourages his players to maintain their intensity on the defensive end, we could see a stretch of low-scoring finishes in the series.

Timely stops also hold importance between the Warriors and Rockets, but we are in for fast-paced score-a-thons in the West. Prepare for some sharpshooting haymakers Sunday.

Each series will alternate nights until one team has won four games. Check out the schedule below for viewing information. Stay up to date on final predictions as well.

TV Schedule for Remaining Games

Game 3: Houston at Golden State: Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 4: Boston at Cleveland: Monday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4: Houston at Golden State: Tuesday, May 22 9 p.m. on TNT

Game 5: Cleveland at Boston: Wednesday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 5: Golden State at Houston: Thursday, May 24 9 p.m. on TNT

*Game 6: Boston at Cleveland: Friday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

*Game 6: Houston at Golden State: Saturday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT

*Game 7: Cleveland at Boston: Sunday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

*Game 7: Golden State at Houston: Monday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT

*indicates if necessary, Schedule courtesy of NBA.com.

Cavaliers Tie Series Monday, Win Matchup in 7 Games

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

It's too early to say the Cavaliers seized momentum in this series, but they won a must-win contest on their home floor Saturday. For Cleveland, five players other than James reached double figures in scoring, though none of them eclipsed 14 points.

Cleveland didn't need superb performances outside of James, who put together an efficient game rather than an all-time presentation. He shot 8-of-12 from the field, scoring 27 points with 12 assists. As a team, the Cavaliers out-rebounded Boston 45-34 and made half of their 34 attempts beyond the arc.

In a postgame interview, Celtics center Al Horford highlighted defensive breakdowns as a contributor to his team's struggles in Game 3:

Horford also credited Cleveland's play, and rightfully so. The Cavaliers defense clamped down on Boston's open looks. The Celtics shot 39 percent from the field.

We should see a tougher Boston squad in Game 4, but the home team has been dominant in each contest of the series. That trend will continue through Game 7. In that final game, side with the best player on the court, especially when he's a lot more experienced than his opponents in high-pressure situations.

James kicks into an unreal gear in Game 7 to hand the Celtics their first and only home playoff loss of the year.

Prediction: Cavaliers win in seven games.

Warriors Win Both Games in Golden State, Close Series in Game 6

Eric Gay/Associated Press

There's a bright spotlight on Warriors guard Stephen Curry when he's defending on the perimeter during the game and a concentrated focus on his knee off the court. As a superstar, the scrutiny comes with the territory.

However, guard Klay Thompson put together a poor performance in Game 2, shooting 3-of-11 from the field for just eight points. Offensively, forward Draymond Green has yet to leave his mark on the series. It's not a surprise Kevin Durant couldn't outscore the Rockets alone:

Green doesn't have the natural scoring talent of his three All-Star teammates, but he must force Houston to respect his capabilities on the offensive end to open the floor. Expect the three-time All-Star to take more shots in the next few contests. Typically, Thompson bounces back from a quiet game.

The Warriors haven't lost a home contest since Game 7 of the 2015-16 NBA Finals. The streak will continue through this postseason. Golden State goes up 3-1 in the series after two victories at Oracle Arena.

The Rockets looked every bit as dangerous as the Warriors when their secondary scorers established a shooting rhythm. However, dropping two road games will put immense pressure on James Harden and Chris Paul, leading to desperate times. Houston keeps the series alive in Game 5, but then the Warriors take the Western Conference crown at home in Game 6.

Prediction: Warriors win in six games.