Brad Stevens Says Playing on Road Is No Excuse for Celtics' Poor Play in Game 3

Brad Stevens Says Playing on Road Is No Excuse for Celtics' Poor Play in Game 3May 20, 2018
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens didn't want to hear anyone using the excuse about playing on the road to explain his team's 116-86 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Brad Stevens playing on the road is no excuse for Celtics' Game 3 blowout loss to Cavaliers: "In my 11 years as a head coach, I probably haven't talked about road and home five times with our team... If you start talking about that, you find excuses in both places." https://t.co/HIkEJfJy8P
The Celtics have been a completely different team away from TD Garden this postseason. Their blowout loss on Saturday dropped their record to 1-5 in playoff road games and marked the fourth time they have been held under 100 points.
On the bright side, Boston still holds a 2-1 series lead over the Cavaliers with a chance to erase its road woes during Game 4 on Monday at Quicken Loans Arena.
Horford's Struggles Give Cavs New Life