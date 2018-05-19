Brad Stevens Says Playing on Road Is No Excuse for Celtics' Poor Play in Game 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens didn't want to hear anyone using the excuse about playing on the road to explain his team's 116-86 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics have been a completely different team away from TD Garden this postseason. Their blowout loss on Saturday dropped their record to 1-5 in playoff road games and marked the fourth time they have been held under 100 points.

On the bright side, Boston still holds a 2-1 series lead over the Cavaliers with a chance to erase its road woes during Game 4 on Monday at Quicken Loans Arena.