Kevin Harvick Continues Dominant Run with Win at NASCAR All-Star Race 2018

In 1967, the NCAA banned dunking after UCLA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) dominated the competition to such a degree they felt a rule change was necessary.

In 2018, NASCAR might have to ban cars altogether to get Kevin Harvick to stop winning.

Harvick took home his sixth race of the 2018 season Saturday, leading 36 of the 93 laps to win the All-Star race in Charlotte. His No. 4 car entered the event having won a Monster Series-high five points races, including the last two. This is his second three-peat of the campaign, though the All-Star event does not count for points.

"These guys built a really fast Ford," Harvick said, per Mike Hembree of Racer.com. "I need to give a special thanks to the Roush Yates engine department. They put in a lot of effort, and they love restrictor-plate races. Our car was super fast, and I could accelerate well. In a straight line, this car was a rocket."

Harvick led the entire final 10 laps of the race, which was originally scheduled for 80 laps but extended to 93. He took home a $1 million prize for his victory.

Daniel Suarez finished second. Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.

Suarez and Elliott had qualified for the All-Star Race earlier in the evening with their performances in the Monster Open. Suarez won the second stage for non-automatic qualifiers, and Elliott was voted in by fans after being a tough-luck loser in all three stages.

"I feel like we had a car capable of winning the race. We were very strong and competitive," Suarez said. "We've been racing in the All-Star Race twice now already. But it hurts to be so close and not get it."

Aside from the finish, the most notable event of the race was an eight-car accident in the third stage that took out Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. Only 16 of the 21 cars ran in the final stage.

"Yeah, just not a whole lot of room going into (Turn) 3," Truex said. "You know we were four-wide on the restart there and just trying to get into 3 without getting crashed. I knew if we had a shot with 10 to go, we had a shot to win that thing, and if I’d have lifted there, we would have never won it. That’s the way it works."

Kyle Busch, who finished ninth, took the second stage. Harvick won the first.