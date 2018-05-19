Baseball-Themed Gender Reveal Goes Awry as Ball Hits Man in Head

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

We've all been there. You're trying to plan a creative gender reveal and you come up with a baseball theme, and next thing you know, somebody's getting blue paint splattered all over their face.

Hold up. Say what now?

Just watch:

You hate to see it.

And in case you were wondering if this epic fail was real...

Shoutout to the future dad for showing excellent plate discipline and holding off on a pitch out of the strike zone. It's clear this child will be in good hands.