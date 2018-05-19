Baseball-Themed Gender Reveal Goes Awry as Ball Hits Man in Head

Baseball-Themed Gender Reveal Goes Awry as Ball Hits Man in HeadMay 20, 2018
We've all been there. You're trying to plan a creative gender reveal and you come up with a baseball theme, and next thing you know, somebody's getting blue paint splattered all over their face.
Hold up. Say what now?
Just watch:
clarice @clariceguido
#genderreveal @barstoolsports @BleacherReport epic win or fail? @espn @jerryoftheday https://t.co/3gFyycm1Tq
You hate to see it.
And in case you were wondering if this epic fail was real...
clarice @clariceguido
ITS REAL YALL!! @me_de_maxx @b_sarge @barstoolsports @espn @BleacherReport https://t.co/IrO73mcu5e
Shoutout to the future dad for showing excellent plate discipline and holding off on a pitch out of the strike zone. It's clear this child will be in good hands.
